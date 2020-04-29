Mrs. Sandra Diane Wissinger, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, while surrounded by her children. All services will be private.
Mrs. Wissinger was born in Chester, S.C. and was a daughter of Ruth Lee and the late David F. Lee Sr.
Diane is survived by her son, Chris and his wife, Alyson, of Richburg, S.C.; her daughter, Mollie and her husband Mark of Greenville, S.C.; a late son, Tim Wissinger of Lancaster, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Haley and Hunter Wissinger of Virginia, Abby and Ben Wissinger of Fort Mill and Saunders, Guy and McCown Hawkins of Greenville. Diane is also survived by her brother, David F. Lee and his wife, Claudia, of Chester.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Cederwood Community Church, P.O. Box 49518, Greenwood, SC 29649; or Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020