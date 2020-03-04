The funeral for Mrs. Sarah Jane Green Lewis of 558 East Abbington Way will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at New Hope AME Zion Church in Union, S.C. Iris Kennedy will officiate and the Rev. Malachi Rodgers will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Lewis, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare in Spartanburg, S.C.
Born in Union County, S.C. on Dec. 20, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Carry "Son" Green and Lillie Ruth Gilliam Green.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the church.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 4, 2020