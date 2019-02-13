Mrs. Sarah Eston Harrison Lilly, 75, died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home in Chester with the Rev. Dan Sullivan and Mr. Daniel R. McQueen Jr. officiating. Interment was private.
Born Sept. 2, 1943, in Cartersville, Va., Mrs. Lilly was a daughter of the late Harry Tucker Harrison Sr. and Winifred Carroll Duval Harrison. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School in Virginia and National Business College in Roanoke, Va. She was retired from Briesmaster Motor Company in Crozier, Va. as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Lilly was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was the widow of Mr. James D. Lilly.
She is survived by two sisters, Maria Harrison "Penny" McQueen of Easley, S.C. and Margaret Harrison "Peggy" Moser and her husband Philip of Blackstock; a brother, H. Tucker Harrison Jr. and his wife Jean of Cartersville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Chester County Rescue, P.O. Box 324, Chester, SC 29706; or Chester Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29706.
