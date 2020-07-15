1/
Ms. Shania Killian
The funeral for Ms. Shania Killian of 125 Carr St. will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronald McClurkin will officiate and the Rev. W.M. Bryson will assist. Burial will follow in Second Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Killian, 19, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home, at 231 McFadden St., Chester, and at 861 Nelson Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
