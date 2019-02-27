On Feb. 26, 2019, Sharlie Stuart was called on high while surrounded by family and loved ones. She suffered a massive decline in health and was receiving treatment at Carolina Medical Center-Main.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and David Stuart; and her husband, Sidney Stuart.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Wayne Hall, and her baby boy, K. Shane Stuart, both of Chester. She is also survived by three sisters, Nevon Webster of Florida, Lou Etta Buckner of Florida and Joyce Lyn Garland of Virginia; one grandson, Ian Cannen of Virginia; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Storm Buckner; and her parents, David Buckner and Neva Mae Davis Buckner.
A celebration of Ms. Stuart's life will be held with a gathering of friends and family from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Pollard Funeral Home. The burial will be private and at a later date in Chester Memorial Gardens.
She was a retired dispatcher from the S.C. Highway Patrol and of the Christian faith.
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019