The funeral for Mrs. Sharon Anita Cherry, 56, of 5808 Cindy Lane will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn. The Rev. Tawanda Berry-Harris will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 4424 Grier Drive, Edgemoor.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



