Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Shelby Jean Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Shelby Jean Bailey, 81, affectionately known as Penny, passed away on October 25, 2019.

All services are private.

Born in Lincolnton, N.C., Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late Oliver Graham Laney and the late Edna Burgess Laney. She is also preceded in death by her son, Fred R. Bailey Jr.; her brother, Harold Laney; and her sister, Peggy Joyce Laney.

She was retired from Duracell with 21 years of dedicated service. She loved being in her yard tending her beautiful flowers or in her kitchen cooking a delicious Southern meal for family and friends. In her latter years she discovered her creative side and nurtured a passion for painting and drawing. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a faithful follower of her Christian faith at Second Baptist of Lancaster, S.C.

Surviving are her two sons, Robert G. Bailey (Darlene) of Ridgeway, S.C. and Steven E. Bailey of Denver, Colo.; her daughter, Melissa J. Bailey of Fort Mill; and her grandchildren, Wyatt Bailey, Holly Bailey, Tabitha Roberts, Nicolas Bailey, Cera McManus, Amanda Conrad and Fred Bailey III.

Mrs. Shelby Jean Bailey, 81, affectionately known as Penny, passed away on October 25, 2019.All services are private.Born in Lincolnton, N.C., Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late Oliver Graham Laney and the late Edna Burgess Laney. She is also preceded in death by her son, Fred R. Bailey Jr.; her brother, Harold Laney; and her sister, Peggy Joyce Laney.She was retired from Duracell with 21 years of dedicated service. She loved being in her yard tending her beautiful flowers or in her kitchen cooking a delicious Southern meal for family and friends. In her latter years she discovered her creative side and nurtured a passion for painting and drawing. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a faithful follower of her Christian faith at Second Baptist of Lancaster, S.C.Surviving are her two sons, Robert G. Bailey (Darlene) of Ridgeway, S.C. and Steven E. Bailey of Denver, Colo.; her daughter, Melissa J. Bailey of Fort Mill; and her grandchildren, Wyatt Bailey, Holly Bailey, Tabitha Roberts, Nicolas Bailey, Cera McManus, Amanda Conrad and Fred Bailey III. Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close