Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864)-232-6733 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 Funeral service 11:00 AM Carpenter Chapel at First Baptist Greenville

Shirley Huskey Roberts, 89, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.Shirley was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Shelby, N.C. to Oren and Bertha Huskey. She spent her entire childhood in Shelby, where she graduated from Shelby High School in 1948. Shirley went on to attend Gardner Webb Junior College, where she graduated in 1950, and then Furman University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a BA in English in 1952. Shirley married Joe Roberts in 1952, and served beside him as a "pastor's wife" for many years at West End Baptist Church in Atlanta, First Baptist Church of Woodruff, S.C. and First Baptist Church of Chester, S.C. During this period of her life and thereafter at First Baptist Church of Greenville, Shirley's life was filled with mission studies and workshops. Besides being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley was blessed with the gift of creativity and curiosity, and she used it greatly in enjoying her many hobbies and interests, which included traveling, scrapbooking, lighthouses, genealogy and anything related to the Christmas season.Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Roberts; her son, Steven A. Roberts of Greenville; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Roberts Wheeler and James J. Wheeler of Boca Raton, Fla.; and four grandsons, Andrew Roberts, Maxwell H. Wheeler, Anderson W. Wheeler and Cameron J. Wheeler.She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Huskey Hughes.The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Carpenter Chapel at First Baptist Greenville. Burial followed at Graceland East Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Roberts Scholarship Fund, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020

