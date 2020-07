Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Deacon Sidney Feaster, formerly of Chester, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Wylie Funeral Home, 701 N. Mount St., Baltimore, Md. Burial will follow in King Memorial Park. There will be a live streaming from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Deacon Feaster passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Maryland.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of the local announcement.



