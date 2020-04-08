Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Nunnery, a native and long-time resident of Edgemoor, S.C., passed away on March 30 at the age of 89.

He was the youngest of five boys born to Henry Grady Nunnery Sr. and Genevieve Collins Nunnery. His brothers, who are all deceased, were Grady Jr., Fred, Jack and Tuck (wife Margaret Mitchell Nunnery, also deceased).

Sidney graduated from Richburg's Lewisville High School in the first class to attend a newly-added twelfth year of formal high school. Very athletic and despite his small stature, he excelled on both the baseball and basketball teams at Lewisville High School. Sidney went on to graduate from Clemson Agricultural and Military College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1953. While a senior at Clemson he met his future wife, Barbara Galbraith, a Winthrop College student, on a " blind date." They were married for 64 years before Barbara passed

away in 2018.

Sidney served in the 6555th Motor Vehicle Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Fla. after graduation from Clemson. Upon completion of his two years of active duty, he returned to Clemson to obtain his Master's Degree in Agricultural Engineering, finishing in 1959. In 1963 Sidney took an engineering position with the DuPont Company in Camden, S.C., where he and Barbara settled and raised their two daughters. Upon retirement from DuPont, Sidney returned to his hometown of Edgemoor with Barbara where he started his second career as a small scale farmer raising cows for beef, growing sweet corn and other vegetables, and tending to all the farm chores often with his four grandchildren in tow, who were more than delighted to be of help. Sidney was very active in his church and served as a deacon and an elder for many years in both Camden and Edgemoor. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club and also served in the Air Force Reserves for several years. He is remembered by all as a hard worker who was always ready and eager to lend a helping hand to friends, family, church and community.

Sidney is survived by his children, Becky Clark (Ron) and Lynn Lienert (Greg); grandchildren, Josh Clark (Jackie), Matthew Clark, Seth Clark (Hillary) and Hannah Younce (Mark); great-grandchildren, Charley Clark, Rhett Clark, Leia Younce and Chloe Younce; two sisters-in-law, Annie Mitchell Nunnery and Carolyn Davis Nunnery; and a brother-in-law, Jim Galbraith (Joyce).

A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at HarborChase of Rock Hill Memory Care for the devoted kindness, care and love they provided Sidney and his family and to Providence

Care Hospice.

Under the present circumstances a private family graveside service will be conducted at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to either Edgemoor ARP Church, P.O. Box 20, Edgemoor, SC 29712 or Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Rd., Edgemoor, SC 29712.

Condolences can be made online at

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever. Psalm 23:6 KJV.

