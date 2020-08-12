Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. Stanley Bowser of 503 Washington St. will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 14, at King's Funeral Home. Bishop Wayne Bowser will officiate and burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Bowser, 65, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.

The family will receive friends at 507 Washington St., Chester.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



