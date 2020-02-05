The funeral for Ms. Stephanie Eve Brown of 7621 Deer Forest Fall will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Union Ezell AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn. The Rev. William N. Long will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Brown, 53, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home of her mother, Bessie Brown, 5611 Diamond Lane, Fort Lawn.
Viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020