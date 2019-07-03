Family and friends are celebrating the life and mourning the loss of Sue M. Curtis, age 62. She quietly passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was the widow of Myron Kelly Curtis and the daughter of Della Wylie Watts McCorkle and the late Ben Howard McCorkle. She was the mother of Jimmy Starnes, Scottie Starnes and Melissa Starnes, all of Richburg. She is also survived by two sisters, Kay Plyler of Lancaster and Ann Willard of Chester.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Shaw and Rhonda Hefner.
Sue had a profound love for and was dedicated to family and friends. She had a nurturing spirit that exemplified the many memorable moments spent gathering around the kitchen table with those she loved. She had a deep appreciation for music, singing and the history of Lando.
The family is gathering at 1237 Silverbrook Road in Richburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Sue's memory by visiting sids.org.
Visitation was held at Pollard Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. The funeral will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lando Church of God. The burial will be in Lando Cemetery.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 3, 2019