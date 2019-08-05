Mrs. Susan Ann Tidwell Wade, 74, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Woodward Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church sanctuary.
Mrs. Wade was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Jackson County, Ala. She attended the schools of Alabama and was a homemaker. She was a member of Woodward Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Nayman; a son, Michael Haynes; and a grandson and a nephew.
She is survived by her husband, Charles David Wade; one son, John Raven Haynes of Section, Ala.; two daughters, Virginia Haynes of Section, Ala. and Kimberly Schafman (Glen) of LaPorte, Texas; stepson, Charles David Wade Jr. (Dani) of Dyess AFB, Texas; stepdaughter, Megan Van Horn (Loyd) of Charleston, S.C.; three sisters, Bonnie Walters of Findlay, Ohio, Liz McKenzie of Oregon City, Ore. and Linda Anderson of Woodburn, Ore.; brother, Clyde Baugh (Mary) of Fayetteville, Tenn.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Woodward Baptist Church, 1570 Ashford Road, Chester, SC 29706; or Hospice of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
