Ms. Tereatha Davis
The funeral for Ms. Tereatha Davis of 806 Lancelot Lane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at King's Funeral Home. Pastor Dana Holmes will officiate and burial will follow in Sweet Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Davis, 62, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Prisma Health-Richland in Columbia.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Due to Covid-19, the family asks everyone to wear a mask for the viewing and funeral.

Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
