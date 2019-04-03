The funeral for Mr. Terrance T. Robinson of 520 Bonnie Lane will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Christian Home Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. James Williams will officiate and the Rev. Daniel Chisholm will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Robinson, 32, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at 100 Culp St. Apt. C-1, Chester.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019