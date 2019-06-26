The funeral for Mrs. Theaster "Cooter" Wilson Evans of 618 Maple St. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock. The Rev. Wendell Wylie will officiate and the Rev. Johnny Morgan will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Evans, 62, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Prisma Health in Columbia.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 26, 2019