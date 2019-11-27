Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Thomas Neely Triplett. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Living Water Chapel at Westminster Park Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A small celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Living Water Chapel at Westminster Park in Rock Hill with the Rev. Mike Honeycutt officiating. Casual attire is appropriate and the family truly appreciates your prayers. Interment will be private.

Tommy was born March 23, 1962, in Charleston, S.C. and was a son of the late James Thomas Triplett and Ruth Ferguson Triplett.

He is survived by one brother, James Everett "Jim" Triplett (Christi) of Rock Hill; one sister, Elizabeth Triplett "Liz" McCamy of Chester; and several nieces and nephews.

Tommy was a graduate of Catawba High School in Rock Hill and Erskine College in Due West, S.C. and thereafter was employed at Shugart Manufacturing in Chester. Tommy fought many demons over the course of his life. When he was able, he loved and served others well. He eventually developed a love for God and a saving faith in Jesus Christ, and experienced more peace than ever this past year despite his overshadowing addictions. Until his last breath with his brother and sister by his side, he was dearly loved and bathed in scripture and prayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomas Triplett Trust and mailed to 3700 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The proceeds will go to various ministries that were an important part of Tommy's life.

Online condolences may be made to the family at





