The funeral for Mr. Timothy "Tim" Lightner of 3013 Nicole Lane will be held at 2 pm. Thursday, April 23, at King's Funeral Home. Pastor Lenard Price will officiate and burial with military rites will follow in True Gospel Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lightner, 68, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at MUSC Lancaster.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St. Chester. Viewing will be limited to 10 people at a time due to Covid-19.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020