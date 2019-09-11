Tommie G. Douglas, age 85, passed away Sept. 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Lena Sigmon Roberts and the widow of John C. "Hard Rock" Douglas.
Mrs. Douglas was retired from Springs Industries-Eureka Mill and again retired from McDonald's in Chester. She was a member of Chester First Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, the Happy Stitchers and the Women's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed time with her friends at Saluda Street Church of God Senior Group.
Mrs. Douglas is survived by her son, Chuck Douglas of Chester; her daughter, Cindy Fowler (Ken) of Chester; grandchildren, Joe Burton (Kim), Larry D. Richardson (Betty Jo) and Ricky W. Richardson (Holly); four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Randy Nelson; one great-grandson, Tristan Burton; two brothers, Charles E. and John Roberts; and one sister, Gayle O. Weir.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Chester First Free Will Baptist Church and the burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Pollard Funeral Home served the family.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019