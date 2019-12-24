The funeral for Mr. Tommy Cunningham of 5738 Willowbrook St. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Bill Stringfellow Jr. will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery in Fort Lawn.
Mr. Cunningham, 69, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019