Mr. Travis Hancock (1989 - 2019)
  • "Sadden to hear that Travis went home to be with the angels..."
    - Benky benton
  • "In Loving Memory of Travis E. Hancock, Our thoughts,..."
    - Chris Lanier
  • "Travis you will be missed. I'll miss the conversations we..."
    - Brian Miller
  • "Gone too soon. Travis will be someone no one will forget...."
    - Hillary Chilson
  • "Travis you was one of the best mangers that any store could..."
    - LaTonya Green
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-3168
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Cemetery
Ft. Mill, SC
Travis E. Hancock, age 30, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019.
He was the son of Debra Weir Hancock and Andy Martin, both of Chester.
He is also survived by his brother, Jason Martin, and his grandmother, Juanita Martin, both of Chester; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Travis was a Christian and was employed by Wal-Mart in Columbia, S.C.
Elder T.J. Martin of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church will speak at the graveside funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
