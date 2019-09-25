Travis E. Hancock, age 30, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019.
He was the son of Debra Weir Hancock and Andy Martin, both of Chester.
He is also survived by his brother, Jason Martin, and his grandmother, Juanita Martin, both of Chester; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Travis was a Christian and was employed by Wal-Mart in Columbia, S.C.
Elder T.J. Martin of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church will speak at the graveside funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019