Mr. Vernon Charles "V.C." Clarkson Jr., formerly of Baltimore, passed away on April 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Clarkson; and his parents; Vernon Charles Clarkson Sr. and Dorothy Clarkson.
V.C. served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran.
He is survived by three sisters, Sharon Bullock (Ed) and family of Maryland, Judi Clarkson (Linda) of California and Geri Moorehouse (Jim) and family of Maryland; four children, David Clarkson (Jeannie) of Indiana, Jeff Clarkson (Bob) of North Carolina, Stacy Melton of South Carolina and Shannon Brandon of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Josh Clarkson (Joannie) of Indiana, Jessica Battelini (Litton) of Colorado, Drew McFalls of South Carolina and Madison McFalls of South Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, Kodie Jackson of Colorado, Jaxon Schapoff of South Carolina and Kaiden Schapoff of South Carolina.
The family would like to say a special "thank you" to all our Chester friends. Thank you for loving our dad as much as we did. You were all very special to him.
Also, the family extends their sincere appreciation to the hospice nurses, physicians and staff of Piedmont Medical Center of Rock Hill, S.C. Your compassion and kind words will never be forgotten.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020