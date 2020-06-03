Mr. Vernon Pendergrass
1960 - 2020
Funeral services with military rites for Mr. Vernon Pendergrass of 178 Loomis St. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronald McClurkin will officiate.
Mr. Pendergrass, 60, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
