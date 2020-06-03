Funeral services with military rites for Mr. Vernon Pendergrass of 178 Loomis St. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronald McClurkin will officiate.

Mr. Pendergrass, 60, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



