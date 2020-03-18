The funeral for Mrs. Viola Campbell White of 171 South Main St. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church in Richburg. The Rev. Otis Stroud will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Nebo AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Mrs. White, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with Eastern Star rites performed at 6 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020