The funeral for Mrs. Viola Good Glover of 111 ½ Church St. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. George Sims will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Glover, 86, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at 541 Columbia Road, Chester.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 20, 2020