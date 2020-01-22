The funeral for Mrs. Virginia Craine Gladden of 1210 Sanders St. was held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Phillips Baptist Church in Richburg. The Rev. Timothy Williams officiated and the Rev. Lavenia Pride delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Gladden, 69, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020