Due to Covid-19, memorial services for Mrs. Vivian "Vicki' Narvaez of 188 North Main St. will be held in the spring once safe.

Mrs. Narvaez, 59, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Richburg. She was the daughter of the late Kibler Robert Dixon and Ethel Morton Dixon.

Survivors include her son, Fabian Eli Narvaez of Richburg; a grandson, Caleb Eli Narvaez of Richburg; two sisters, Georgie Dixon of Richburg and Frances Prestridge of Gonzalez, La.; and one brother, Robert Dixon of Winnsboro.

Mrs. Narvaez's body was donated to the University of South Carolina for medical research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store