1/1
Mr. Walker Marsh Bridges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walker Marsh Bridges, 86, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
A graveside service with Military and Masonic Rites was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Burgess officiating.
Mr. Bridges was born May 14, 1934, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late George Copeland Bridges and Sallie Marsh Bridges. He was a graduate of Chester High School and attended Clemson College. Mr. Bridges was President of Peoples Furniture Company Inc., a former member of Chester City Council having served from 1977-1987, a former member of the Chester Golf Association and loved his Wednesday and Saturday games. Walker also loved bird hunting with his English Setters. He was an avid gardener, having raised prize tomatoes. Walker was also an avid fisherman. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Chester, S.C.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Sandra Ezell Bridges; three children, Walker Marsh Bridges Jr. of Columbia, S.C., Susanne Bridges Young of Fort Mill, S.C. and Martin Copeland Bridges and his wife Sarah Tyson Bridges of Richburg, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Marsh and Taylor Deane, both of Pawleys Island, S.C., Joshua Funderburk of Fort Mill, S.C., Bridges Young of Columbia, S.C., Declan Bridges of Richburg, S.C., Connor Bridges of Richburg, S.C., Bailey Tucker of Chester, S.C. and Kaylin Bridges of Chester, S.C.; one great-granddaughter, Lynna Blythe Tucker of Chester, S.C.; one sister, Mae Lee Miller of Summerville, S.C.; and two nieces, Becky Miller of Charleston, S.C. and Sally Miller of Mendocino, CA.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Bridges Morrow; and two brothers, George Copeland and Samuel Belton Bridges.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 751, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Chester Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Sincerely
Faye Bowser - Rouse
Mt Pleasant SC
October 16, 2020
He was a good friend and golfing partner. He will missed. You are in my prayers.

Quincy Smith
Quincy Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved