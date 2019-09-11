Walter Ervin Grant, aged 90, son of the late Asa Boyd and Annie Mae Grant, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at hospice after succumbing to heart failure while battling prostate cancer.
A memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Chapel in Spartanburg, S.C. at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2019, prior to his internment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel.
Mr. Grant grew up in Chester and attended Armenia Methodist Church. A Class of 1945 graduate of Chester High School, he began college at age 16, was awarded a B.A. in Chemistry from Wofford College in 1948 and then a M.S. in Chemistry from Clemson University in 1951. He then began 42 years of U.S. Government Department of Defense service starting as a scientist for the Navy at the Research Labs in Annapolis, Md. and later for the Air Force in the Foreign Technology Branch at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio before joining the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1963 (in Arlington, Va.) for the final stretch of his career. He retired as the Chief of Technology Transfer, Science and Technology, DIA in 1993. His branch had the responsibility of assessing sales to and loss of technology to foreign countries for the Department of Defense, earning several awards including the Exceptional Civilian Service Medal from DIA. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Penn., Class of 1975.
Mr. Grant's wife of nearly sixty years, Mattie Helen Anthony of Spartanburg, predeceased him in 2014.
Mr. Grant is survived by his brother, Marvin; two sons, Howard and Walter; three adult grandchildren, Calvin, Bethany and Sarah; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wofford College's Chemistry Fund at Wofford.edu.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019