The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mrs. Wanda Brown Edwards will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Tim Skipper. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls.

Mrs. Edwards, 61, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Chester and was a daughter of the late James W. Brown and Ruby Jean Ferrell Brown.

Survivors include her son, Keith Edwards; three daughters, Kayla Maloch of Darlington, S.C., Breanna "Bree" Edwards and Beverly Lenard; and seven grandchildren.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is in charge of arrangements.



