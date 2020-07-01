Mr. Wilbert Degraffenreid
Graveside services for Mr. Wilbert David "Bubba" Degraffenreid of 246 Sibley Road were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vivian Boyd officiating.
Mr. Degraffenreid, 74, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
