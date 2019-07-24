Mr. William Clark Grant, 81, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Chester Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. John David Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home, 127 Rawls Road, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Mr. Grant was born July 16, 1938, in Chester County and was a son of the late Frank Grant and Virginia Campbell Grant. He was a 1957 graduate of Utica High School in Utica, Mich. and was formerly employed with J.P. Stevens and Springs. Mr. Grant was in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He is survived by one son, James E. Weston (Christy) of Winnsboro; one daughter, Bernice Timmons of Great Falls; three grandchildren, Charles (Becky) and Christopher (Breanna) Timmons and James Weston; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Brian, Michael and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Grant; one sister, Linda Pettit; and one brother, Larry Grant.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141; or Mount Zion Baptist Church, 6964 Wateree Road, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 24, 2019