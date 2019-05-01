Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Chester A.R.P. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William Clyde Keels Sr., 76, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, S.C.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Chester A.R.P. Church with Rev. Clint Davis and Dr. Dwight Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Chester Memorial Gardens.Mr. Keels was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Lynchburg, S.C. and was a son of the late Henry Cole Keels Jr. and Dessie Lee Chandler Keels. He was a 1960 graduate of McClennigan High School in Florence, S.C., a 1965 graduate of Wofford College and in 1973 he graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Bill was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was former president of Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a former President of Sertoma Club, Civitans and Dixie Youth Baseball. He was a member of the Chester Literacy Council. He was the County Attorney for Chester County and attorney for Chester County Natural Gas. Bill was also a former member of the S.C. Trial Lawyer Board of Governors, American Bar Association and American Trial Lawyers. He was a volunteer for Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army , having served during Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant. Mr. Keels was an attorney with Strickland & Keels, PA. He was a member of Chester A.R.P Church, where he formerly served as trustee and as deacon for the church. People will remember Bill as a handsome man with a twinkle in his eye. He was an avid reader and a great fan of Barney Fife. He loved all types of music and was a great entertainer; the emcee everyone could count on. He always looked at the bright side of life. He loved his family and was a loving father and grandfather and devoted friend to many.He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Mary Webb Greene Keels; two sons, William Clyde Keels Jr. (Angela) of Chester and James Lee Keels (Jessica) of Greenville, S.C.; two grandsons, William Keels III of Chester and Jackson Keels of Greenville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Alexandra Keels of Chester and Mary Chandler Keels of Greenville, S.C.; three sisters, Peggy Stokes (J. Howard Jr.) of Georgetown, S.C., Robin Keels of Simpsonville, S.C. and Kim Keels Nelson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one nephew, Keels Haughn (Kayln) of Hammond, La.; one niece, Michelle Stokes Blackstock of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; four great-nieces and nephews, Chase, Neeve and Cade O'Reilly and Kaiden Klebba.Mr. Keels was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Keels; and his nephew, Trey Stokes.Memorials may be made to Chester A.R.P. Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706; or YMCA of Greenville, 721 Cleveland St., Greenville, SC 29601; or William W. Kellett III, Wofford Fund, 429 North Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Reporter on May 1, 2019

