William B. Cooper died on April 13, 2020, in Germantown, Md. He was 81.
Mr. Cooper was born in Chester, S.C. and raised his family in Columbia, S.C. He attended Clemson University and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid golfer who thoroughly enjoyed all sports, as well as anything to do with Clemson or Tennessee Universities.
He is survived by his children, Michael Cooper, Stephen Cooper and Tina Cooper; five grandsons, Michael, Brandon, Austin, Ricky and Ryan; and one great-grandson, Espn.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 13, 2020