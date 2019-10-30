Mr. William Harry "Bill" McDonough, 86, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fountain of Life Church of God with the Rev. David Flanders and the Rev. Ronald Chavis officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fountain of Life Church of God, 716 Lowrys Hwy., Chester, SC 29706.
Mr. McDonough was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a son of the late Clifford McDonough and Clara Lusenhop McDonough. He was a graduate of Western Hill High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and the University of Cincinnati. Mr. McDonough was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a former College Professor with Hesser Business College, and was former owner/operator of Brooks Cleaner in Chester. He volunteered with the Chester Nursing Center, where he was known as "Bingo Man." Mr. McDonough was a faithful member of Fountain of Life Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Azalee "Lee" McWatters McDonough; and two sons, William H. "Bill" McDonough Jr. of Chester and Robert Alan McDonough of Las Vegas, Nev.
Memorials may be made to , c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Road, Chester, SC 29706. Please designate on check who the memorial is for.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019