The funeral for Mr. William "S.T." Jeter of 2386 Pinckney Road will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Daniel Chisholm will officiate and the Rev. James Good will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military rites will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Jeter, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with Masonic rites performed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the church.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019