Mr. William Jeter (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Mr. William "S.T." Jeter of 2386 Pinckney Road will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Daniel Chisholm will officiate and the Rev. James Good will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military rites will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Jeter, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, with Masonic rites performed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the church.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.