The funeral for Mr. William T. Mills of 133 Loomis St. will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Gethsemane Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Charles Pratt will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Mills, 78, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at MUSC Health in Chester.
The family will receive friends at 131 MLK Memorial Drive, Chester.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020