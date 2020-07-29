William Paul Bishop, 59, son of the late Rev. William F. Bishop and Annie Belle Sanders Bishop, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens in Chester, S.C. Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to the Babcock Center Foundation, P.O. Box 4389, West Columbia, SC 29171; or to the S.C. Autism Society, 806 12th St., West Columbia, SC 29169.
