Mr. William Russell James
The funeral for Mr. William Russell James of 2819 April Drive, formerly of Chester, was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at King's Funeral Home with Pastor Bessie Curbeam officiating. Burial followed in Fort Jackson VA National Cemetery in Columbia at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Mr. James passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Anchor Rehab and Health Center in Aiken, S.C.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
