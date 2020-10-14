Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mr. William Russell James of 2819 April Drive, formerly of Chester, was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at King's Funeral Home with Pastor Bessie Curbeam officiating. Burial followed in Fort Jackson VA National Cemetery in Columbia at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Mr. James passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Anchor Rehab and Health Center in Aiken, S.C.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



