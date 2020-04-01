The funeral for Mr. William Thomas "Tommy" Moore of 139 Brawley St. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church. The Rev. Ina Harris will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Moore, 72, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at MUSC in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home and at 254 Clinton Ave., Rock Hill.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, where he was a staff member. Viewing will be limited to 10 people at a time.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020