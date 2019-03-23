|
Mr. Willie Arthur "Pap" Hills Sr., 73, formerly of Chester, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Harrisburg, Penn.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at The Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg, Penn. The Rev. Dr. Charles R. Meile Jr. officiated and burial followed in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Penn.
Born in Chester County on Sept. 6, 1945, he was a son of the late Willie B. Hills and Remattie Gaston Hills. He was a graduate of Finley High School and a U.S Marine Veteran who received several medal honors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gertrude H. McFadden; and a brother, Floyd Hills.
Survivors are his wife, Wilhelmena Hills of Harrisburg, Penn.; his children, Sophia Hart of Charlotte, N.C. and Willie A. Hills Jr. (Rachael) and Gabreal Shantel Hills, all of Harrisburg, Penn.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Hills (Shirley) of Charlotte, N.C. and Douglas Hills (Mary) of Richburg; sister, Loretha (Larry) Curbeam of Richburg; and his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of local announcements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019