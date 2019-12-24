The funeral for Mr. Willie B. Coleman Sr. of 514 Upper Trail and formerly of Great Falls will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at New Independent Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo AME Zion Church Cemetery in Richburg.
Mr. Coleman, 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019