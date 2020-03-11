Mr. Willie Crosby (1968 - 2020)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1
Catawba, SC
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1
Catawba, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial services for Mr. Willie Crosby of 1079 Stinson Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1 in Catawba. The Rev. Michael Mackins will officiate and the Rev. Timothy Cousar will deliver the eulogy. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Crosby, 51, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.