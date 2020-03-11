Memorial services for Mr. Willie Crosby of 1079 Stinson Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1 in Catawba. The Rev. Michael Mackins will officiate and the Rev. Timothy Cousar will deliver the eulogy. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Crosby, 51, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020