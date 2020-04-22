Mrs. Willie L. Erwin Williams, 86, of 105 Colonial Drive passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Carolina Gardens Senior Living in Rock Hill.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. W.W. Thompson officiating.
She was the daughter of the late Edward Erwin and Versie Jones Erwin. She was preceded in death by two sons, Joe Cephus Erwin and H.L. Erwin.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
