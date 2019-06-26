The funeral for Mr. Willie Frank Hopkins of 152 Stadium Drive will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Holy Place Church. Bishop Tommy Sanders will officiate and Minister Mark Tolliver will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairfield County.
Mr. Hopkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at MUSC Health in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 26, 2019