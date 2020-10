Or Copy this URL to Share

Inurnment burial for Mr. Willie Frederick "Fred" Crank Sr. will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Christian Home Baptist Church with Pastor Terry O. Feaster officiating.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



