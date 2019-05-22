Mr. Willie Gholston

  • "To the Gholston family, May the Lord bless your family..."
  • "Condolences to the family please know that I am praying..."
    - Rev Damen Morris
  • "God Bless you and yours. May he continue to hold you in his..."
  • "Ms Pearla praying for you and family in this time of..."
    - Janet Washington
  • "Sending love to our dear Missionary Sister Mrs. Pearla..."
    - Fay BARBER-DANSBY
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Mr. Willie A. Gholston Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, Ind. passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rt. Rev. Philip R. Cousin Sr. delivering the eulogy. Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indiana.
He was a retired U.S. Navy officer.
Survivors are his wife, Pearla Mae Owens Gholston; children, the Rev. Willie A. Gholston II (Myesha) of Grand Rapids, Mich. and the Rev. Willacin "Precious" Gholston of Dallas, Texas; one grandson; two stepbrothers, George Trabue (Shirley) and Charles Trabue (Connie); brother-in-law, Richard Barry Owens of Chester; sister-in-law, Patricia Gholston; and nieces and nephews.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of the local announcement.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
