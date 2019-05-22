Mr. Willie A. Gholston Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, Ind. passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rt. Rev. Philip R. Cousin Sr. delivering the eulogy. Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indiana.
He was a retired U.S. Navy officer.
Survivors are his wife, Pearla Mae Owens Gholston; children, the Rev. Willie A. Gholston II (Myesha) of Grand Rapids, Mich. and the Rev. Willacin "Precious" Gholston of Dallas, Texas; one grandson; two stepbrothers, George Trabue (Shirley) and Charles Trabue (Connie); brother-in-law, Richard Barry Owens of Chester; sister-in-law, Patricia Gholston; and nieces and nephews.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of the local announcement.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 22, 2019