The funeral for Ms. Willie Mae Feaster of 1748 Cornell Drive, formerly of Chester, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Ronald McClurkin will officiate and burial will follow in Williamsville AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Ms. Feaster, 54, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Memorial Health Center in Savannah, Ga.
The family will receive friends at 117 Carr St., Chester.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 29, 2019