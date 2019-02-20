The funeral for Mrs. Willie Mae Young of 118 Oak St. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Chester County. The Rev. Timothy Cousar will officiate and burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Young, 89, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019